RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of RMR Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMR. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

RMR stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $914.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.53. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,885,000. FMR LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 237,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RMR Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

