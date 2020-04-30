Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price fell 7.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $118.51 and last traded at $119.36, 12,960,762 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 13,051,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.63.

Specifically, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,147.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $38,207.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,653,111 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.