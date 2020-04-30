Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Rollins has increased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Rollins stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 725,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.32. Rollins has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROL shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

