Royal Bank of Canada Trims CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Target Price to C$110.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CGI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.18.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$88.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.42. CGI has a 12-month low of C$67.23 and a 12-month high of C$114.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.