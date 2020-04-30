Rupee Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Rupee has a total market cap of $124,256.55 and approximately $84.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,634,750 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

