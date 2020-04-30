Sailpoint Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,346 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,934% compared to the average daily volume of 312 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,021. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -186.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,300 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $17,693,000.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.