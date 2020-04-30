Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

SBH opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.