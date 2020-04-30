SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $298.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SBA Communications traded as high as $317.11 and last traded at $313.19, with a volume of 36732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.80.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBAC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.13.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.33.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

