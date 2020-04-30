Seattle Genetics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Seattle Genetics in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $121.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.94.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 548,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

