Short Interest in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rises By 16.0%

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 29.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

