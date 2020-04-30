Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Rises By 16.1%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

AEMD opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.