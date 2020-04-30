Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rises By 15.6%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,041.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones purchased 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,088 shares in the company, valued at $444,247.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $243,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agilysys by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Agilysys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $436.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.