Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Decreases By 10.6%

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.98 million, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.31. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

