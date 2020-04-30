Sicart Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 126.4% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.6% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,909,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,982,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

