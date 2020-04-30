Signaturefd LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. 2,351,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,327. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

