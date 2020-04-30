Signaturefd LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 299.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waters by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 46,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $4,856,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 374.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

