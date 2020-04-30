Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

NTRS traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.68. 24,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

