Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:SI) Lock-Up Period To End on May 5th

Silvergate Capital’s (NYSE:SI) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 5th. Silvergate Capital had issued 3,333,333 shares in its public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $39,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $261.90 million and a PE ratio of 13.82.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John M. Bonino acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,223.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

