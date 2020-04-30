Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Sonic Foundry Inc (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $4.51. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 11,270 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Foundry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

