Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Shares of SONA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 4,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $244.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SONA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $80,498.58. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,419.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 72,584 shares of company stock valued at $758,213 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.