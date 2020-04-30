Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

SPB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,187. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

