Spendcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $117,146.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $117,146.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.02379243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00196617 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00042394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,405 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

