St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Plans GBX 20 Dividend

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

St. James’s Place stock traded down GBX 51.60 ($0.68) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 851.40 ($11.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 779.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,018.10. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27.

STJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,153 ($15.17) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 976 ($12.84).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

