STA Wealth Management LLC Has $19.17 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 427.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,086 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.45.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.54. 18,800,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,274.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.38 and its 200-day moving average is $278.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

