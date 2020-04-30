Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SMP stock traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 8,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

