Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $11.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.53. 2,327,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,030. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average of $144.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

