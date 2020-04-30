Starbucks Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.73. 9,331,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,155,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

