Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,475 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 710% compared to the typical volume of 2,651 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. US Capital Advisors cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

Shares of CPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 121,601,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,600,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

