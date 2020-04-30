Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of 943% compared to the average volume of 390 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $4.77 on Thursday, hitting $79.34. 76,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.