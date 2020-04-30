Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Green Plains Call Options (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,403 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,523% compared to the typical volume of 333 call options.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 393,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,312. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

