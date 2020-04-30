Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Limelight Networks Call Options (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of 410% compared to the average volume of 1,065 call options.

Shares of LLNW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.12. 1,614,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,196. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $623.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $198,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,623.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,025 shares of company stock worth $1,013,466 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

