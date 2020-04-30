Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Amicus Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,955 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 878% compared to the typical volume of 302 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 53,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $86,908.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,360,653.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,058. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 132.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,282,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 553,971 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

