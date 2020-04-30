Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.40. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.66. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

