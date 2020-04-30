Strs Ohio Buys 13,467 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

