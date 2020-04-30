Strs Ohio Buys 46,307 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,307 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Ciena worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 277.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,578 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 823,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 134,398 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 74,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ciena by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $181,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,638. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 66,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,229. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.