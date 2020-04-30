Strs Ohio Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,359 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.90. 231,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,321. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

