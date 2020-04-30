Strs Ohio Sells 41,805 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,805 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 3.8% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth about $7,138,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 26.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.89. 17,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

