STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock to GBX 435. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. STV Group traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 233 ($3.06), with a volume of 36042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $94.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 376.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

