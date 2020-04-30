SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Icon Plc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Icon in a report released on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Icon’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

ICLR traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,739. Icon has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $101,406,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

