SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.93.

SIVB opened at $201.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $51,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,893 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

