Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 80 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 90 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a CHF 94 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 92.67.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

