Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $18.74, approximately 10,483,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,413,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Specifically, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.