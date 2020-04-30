TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

TCF Financial has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TCF Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Shares of TCF traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCF. UBS Group raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

