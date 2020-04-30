TD Securities Boosts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$9.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$8.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.31. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.75.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Martinrea International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

