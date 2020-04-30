TherapeuticsMD Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,422 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,497,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.94. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

