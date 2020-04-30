TigerCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $355,451.45 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $355,451.45 and approximately $2.97 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens.

The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

