Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of TSBK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

