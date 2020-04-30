Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Up 2.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.54, 1,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 61,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Specifically, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,230,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,374,835.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,108 shares of company stock valued at $501,432 and sold 3,200 shares valued at $16,680. Corporate insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

TIPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.57 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Tiptree by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tiptree by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,363,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

