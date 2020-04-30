Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,977 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,018% compared to the typical volume of 445 call options.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter.

MTDR traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 20,392,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 3.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $25.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

