Traders Buy Large Volume of Nextera Energy Partners Call Options (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,876 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average daily volume of 760 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.37. 18,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,033. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.72%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

